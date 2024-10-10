Celebrate Fall at Owl’s Nest Resort’s Beer Walk

Owl's Nest Beer Walk Owl's Nest Resort Live Entertainment Beer Walk, Sunday October 20, 2024

THORNTON, NH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort, New England’s newest four season resort is hosting their 2nd annual Beer Walk craft beverage tasting festival on Sunday, October 20th. Enjoy samples from over a dozen local craft breweries as you stroll along the resort’s impressive grounds, including 9.9 acre Lake Harold, the Sunset Pavilion, Lakehouse and Boathouse event venues, their expansive Racquet Court Complex and 3 dining establishments. Entry fee includes offerings from various food stations set up along the walk and participants are invited to stay afterwards for dining at Panorama Six82 restaurant or their brand new Butch’s Brooklyn Deli and Slice Pizzeria and Sports Bar.

This is a great opportunity to see, first-hand, the resort’s ambitious expansion while hanging out with friends and fellow beer enthusiasts outdoors amongst the spectacular fall colors. There will be live music with Chris White from 12-2pm, followed by Sly Richard from 2-4pm. Participants can also sample other drinks along the way like seltzers, vodka, wine, ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

Check in takes place from 12-1pm in the tent at the start of the walk, with beer tasting and food stations serving between 12-4pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $50 on their website or $60 day of. Must be 21+ for vendor tastings. Leashed pets are welcome. The resort is also offering Beer Walk lodging specials starting at just $199 for one of their Lakeside guest rooms. Details can be found on their website: owlsnestresort.com.

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Stay & Play packages, pairing overnight lodging with golf and/or racquet sports, can be booked online and their extensive event calendar can be viewed on their website. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern, long term and seasonal rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, two 18-hole golf courses including the Vineyard Course, currently under a multi-million dollar renovation, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes, additional event space and a new 9-hole par 3 golf course. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com

