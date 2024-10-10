HMP Global’s 37th annual Psych Congress to deliver powerful educational program for mental healthcare providers

The Congress brings together a community of more than 3,000 mental health clinicians to engage in a unique, integrated forum for practical, real-world training that covers the latest techniques, treatments, best practices, and evidence-based care.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Psych Congress, the leading provider of practical psychopharmacology education, will deliver an expanded 2024 program featuring three specialized preconferences, popular learning tracks with foundational and innovative treatment strategies, and more than 100 sessions led by 60 internationally renowned faculty experts.

Now in its 37th year, Psych Congress will be held October 29 – November 2 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Congress brings together a community of more than 3,000 mental health clinicians to engage in a unique, integrated forum for practical, real-world training that covers the latest techniques, treatments, best practices, and evidence-based care.

The 2024 Congress will feature more sessions and opportunities than ever before, including three specialized preconferences:

• Advanced Psychopharmacology Preconference, with topics including Glutamate, GABA, and Beyond – Trends, Truths, and Future Perspectives; Advancements in Adult ADHD Management; Updates and Strategies in Bipolar Disorder Management for Complex Patients; and Advancing Schizophrenia Care: Exploring Emerging Therapies and Novel Treatments; 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday, October 29;

• Psychedelics Preconference: Psychedelic Horizons; 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday, October 29; including a panel discussion featuring Chief Medical Officer at MindMed, Dan Karlin, MD, MA; Chief Research and Development Officer at Compass Pathways, Mike Gold, MD, MS; Professor of Human Ecology and Psychiatry, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Director of Clinical and Translational Research at Usona Institute, Charles Raison, MD; and Chief Scientific Officer at Lykos Therapeutics, Berra Yazar-Klosinski, PhD.

• PA Institute: The Essentials for Psychiatric PAs, 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 28, and 9 a.m. – noon Tuesday, October 29.

The Welcome Session Debate on psychedelics in psychiatry will feature Raison and special guest Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD, chairman of the Neuroscience Education Institute, which became part of HMP Global in 2023. Serving as moderator is Psych Congress Co-Chair Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, clinical professor, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Midland, Texas.

The five-day educational program continues with a diverse array of sessions including popular returning topics: Deep Dive into Difficult Medicines, Treatment Foundations, Solving Clinical Challenges, State of the Science and Treating the Whole Patient. Poster presentations will convey clinically relevant information that enhances the professional skills of mental healthcare professionals, with sessions on research reports, research-in-progress and case reports.

New and emerging treatment options will also be explored, including a Plenary Masterclass Session on muscarinic agonism. This will cover the latest information on new and emerging agents that selectively target muscarinic acetylcholine receptors, including the recently approved xanomeline-trospium and the investigational agents emraclidine and NBI-1117568.

“For more than three decades, Psych Congress has been the place for mental healthcare clinicians to discover what’s new and what’s working, including the latest advancements of the field,” Jain said.

Additional session topics include suicide prevention; women’s mental health; patients’ voice and lived experiences; specific conditions including ADHD, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia; and addressing gun violence. A MATE Training post-conference offers the 8-hour training program on opioid and other substance use disorders required by law for healthcare professionals who prescribe controlled substances.

“We offer education for all members of the mental healthcare community, no matter what stage of their career,” said Co-Chair Julie A. Carbray, PhD, FPMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN, clinical professor of psychiatry and nursing, University of Illinois Chicago. “No other conference has the same breadth and level of psychopharmacology education combined with state-of-the-art treatment approaches and emerging research findings.”



2024 Partnerships

In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the Psych Congress Out of the Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide will be held the morning of November 2 at Harborwalk Boston. The event will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support, uniting communities and providing opportunities to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have impacted lives.

“Participants will be joining a strong community united in an effort to fight suicide while showing up themselves, recognizing and honoring loved ones, raising awareness, educating communities, supporting one another, and sharing hope,” said Co-Chair Greg Mattingly, MD, psychiatrist at Midwest Research Group in St. Charles, Missouri. “This event will support AFSP’s life-saving research and education program and will help support those impacted by suicide.”

Psych Congress is honored to host Duane Gordon, president of the Attention Deficit Disorder Association, the world’s largest organization dedicated exclusively to helping adults with ADHD live better lives. Additional partners for 2024 include the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Association of Physician Assistants in Psychiatry, Caregiver Action Network, Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, International Society of Reproductive Psychiatry, Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance, and Sleep Research Society Foundation.

Psych Congress is designed and accredited for all mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, PAs, psychologists, primary care physicians, and other clinicians, to gain the practical education needed to improve patient outcomes.

For more information or to register — including on-demand access through the Maximum Credit Package — visit psychcongress.com.

