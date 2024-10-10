Plant Based Foods Association and AKQA Bloom Unite the Plant-Based Industry for the First Time

Launching their first campaign, "May Cause," to drive awareness of plant-based foods

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), the leading U.S. trade association representing the plant-based industry, is proud to announce its partnership with AKQA Bloom as its official agency of record. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in PBFA's mission to champion, strengthen, and elevate our members and the plant-based food industry. The partnership's first creative activation, "May Cause," will debut at Climate Week in New York City, and launch its first campaign.Additionally, this activation marks the first time the plant-based foods industry, spanning across categories, have come together to unite in a collective message about the benefits of plant-based foods. This unprecedented collaboration showcases how these brands are aligning their voices to champion a healthier, more sustainable future. By joining forces, they demonstrate the power of working together for a greater cause, illustrating how plant-based alternatives can play a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges.The "May Cause" campaign is a playful yet impactful initiative designed to shift public perception of plant-based foods by highlighting the positive and unexpected changes they can bring to people's lives. The campaign emphasizes how incorporating more plant-based options may cause individuals to experience various benefits—such as expanding their world view, finding new flavors, and having trouble sharing shareables.. The concept cleverly challenges common misconceptions about plant-based foods by illustrating their many benefits through engaging messages and activations.Conceptualized, developed, and executed by AKQA Bloom, The "May Cause" activation and accompanying campaign has come to life through a variety of creative elements designed to engage and inspire, with highlights from the Climate Week activation including;● Campaign film● Campaign Radio Spots● Leaflet: A thoughtfully crafted leaflet that illustrates the "May Cause" campaign, highlighting the potential positive impacts of trying plant-based foods. The leaflet will be distributed digitally and physically, attached to products in grocery stores and handed out● Food Truck: A branded food truck in NYC, offering free samples of delicious plant-based foods, encouraging people to taste the benefits for themselves. The food truck will also serve as a mobile platform for educating consumers about the environmental and health benefits that plant-based eating may cause.Brands participating in the Climate Week Food Truck include:The Kraft Heinz NotCoImpossible FoodsBeyond MeatDaiyaTiNDLEBel BrandsNUMU Food GroupUpton's NaturalsPrime RootsMellodyStockeld DreameryArmored FreshMilkadamiaAbe'sHodo FoodsPBFA CEO Rachel Dreskin shared: “This campaign marks a key moment for our industry. By coming together, for the very first time, as a diverse coalition of brands across 20+ plant-based food categories, we are engaging and inspiring a growing community of consumers around a singular marketing platform. By collaborating with AKQA Bloom and our members, we’re demonstrating how strategic, unified messaging can broaden the industry’s influence and realize its potential and myriad of benefits.”AKQA Bloom Co-Founder and ECD Jean Zamprogno said: “A better future for us and our planet begins with a shift in consumer behavior, and no industry is better than ours to lead the way. For years, the Big Meat and Dairy industries have been planting misinformation, so we’ve chosen to plant joy and deliciousness instead.This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to sustainability and societal responsibility. PBFA and AKQA Bloom are dedicated to fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration that drives industry-wide change. By combining PBFA's leadership in the plant-based foods sector with AKQA Bloom's creative expertise, the partnership aims to elevate the acceptance and adoption of plant-based foods, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for all.About Plant Based Foods Association:The Plant Based Foods Association is the first and only US trade association for the plant-based foods industry, representing over 200 members that include many of the nation’s leading plant-based food companies. PBFA’s mission is to champion, strengthen, and elevate our members and the plant-based food industry.About AKQA Bloom:AKQA Bloom’s mission is to protect our planet, open minds and enrich lives by inspiring companies to make an impact that goes beyond communication. Bloom’s hope is that cross-disciplinary collective action will help to spark an industry-wide shift in attitudes and contribution through our shared humanity and societal responsibility.CREDITSClient: PBFAAgency: AKQA Bloom

