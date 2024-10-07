AKQA Announces Promotion of Luiza Baffa to Managing Partner

Luiza Baffa headshot

AKQA is proud to announce the promotion of Luiza Baffa to Managing Partner. Prior to her appointment, Luiza served as Managing Director in São Paulo

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under Luiza’s leadership, AKQA Casa (São Paulo) has expanded its global footprint, working on high-profile projects across London, the US, Mexico, and Brazil.On her promotion, Luiza said: “We believe in the power of creativity to make a positive impact, and I'm excited to champion that mission in this new role. I look forward to the opportunities ahead and the chance to collaborate with the other Managing Partners across the world. AKQA Casa is expanding its presence globally with amazing projects, and I'm excited to be part of this new chapter.”“Luiza Baffa’s promotion to Managing Partner is a well-deserved recognition of her exceptional leadership and the success of our Sao Paulo studio,” said Ajaz Ahmed, Founder and CEO, AKQA. “The team consistently delivers work which is awarded at Cannes Lions year after year, and continues to push the boundaries of innovation for our industry. Luiza’s vision and creative acumen have not only elevated our presence in Brazil but have also contributed significantly to our global reputation for groundbreaking ideas.”With an extensive background in strategy, innovation, and new ventures, Luiza brings a wealth of experience to her new role as Managing Partner. Her expertise has earned her judging opportunities for the Effie Awards Brasil, the Clio Awards, and SXSW. Luiza’s innovative spirit has also led to the co-founding of AKQA\Coala.LAB, a joint venture that has propelled artists and brands to the Emmys and Grammys.A two-time Forbes Brazil 30 Under 30 awardee and recipient of Meio&Mensagem magazine's Women in Advertising honour, Luiza has become a renowned industry leader known for her commitment to excellence, innovation, and social impact. Her promotion to Managing Partner is a testament to her outstanding contributions and the visionary leadership she brings to AKQA.About AKQA:AKQA is a design and innovation company that employs over 5,500 professionals across 30 countries. Named Digital Agency Global Network of the Year in Campaign’s 2023 Global Agency of the Year Awards, and a top 10 Most Loved Workplace in 2023 by Newsweek. AKQA was awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Digital Craft in 2023 and won 22 Cannes Lions, including Grand Prix for Design and Glass in 2024. In 2023 and 2024, AKQA was recognised with seven Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards. AKQA also won Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas in 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.