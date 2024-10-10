Kat MacKenzie has announced a new EP 'Cocoon'

A transformational piece of music with a unique backstory and a lot of passion on tap

UPSTATE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say that dealing with intimate, vulnerable moments is what makes us truly grow, and there is nothing like putting it all out there in the form of art and music. This is the story of Kat MacKenzie's upcoming EP "Cocoon", which is as personal as it gets. The work features four tracks exploring post-pandemic isolation and personal growth themes. The songs "Cocoon," "MSG," "Gotta Have a Little Faith," and "Hair on Fire" address friendship and relationship struggles, health challenges, and reintegration into community life.

The title of the EP itself is very evocative and filled with meaning. The idea of a cocoon symbolizes a period of isolation and introspection the artist faced following the pandemic. As a cocoon protects during metamorphosis, this phase allowed Kat to reflect and grow creatively. She emerged from a potentially tricky situation in a whole new way, undergoing a transformational journey that's both personal and artistic. For this reason, the writing process behind this EP helped Kat process the emotions she had experienced during this difficult period. She also started to put herself out there, performing her songs at local open mics.

These songs are very personal and relatable, but at the same time, there is a catchy and timeless quality to this sound, which taps into the alternative rock scene for inspiration. Kat worked closely with Frank Palangi at Palangi Studios, where the songs transformed (staying true to the meaning of the album title) with multiple layers and dynamic elements that enhance the production without detracting from Kat's palpable songwriting instincts. Their friendship/working relationship became part of the creative fire behind this EP as well.

This release stands out due to its exceptional production quality honed at Palangi Studios. The mix is well-balanced and meticulous, creating a dynamic, edgy sound. Subtle details enhance the richness of the EP as a whole. The frequency spectrum is equally balanced, with a tight, deep low end complemented by a smooth, clear top end that adds clarity to the music. The tracks on this release stand out for their sonic diversity, keeping the audience engaged with catchy yet unpredictable arrangements.

It's always exciting to hear from artists who aim higher and want to push themselves. This release seems to do just that for Kat! Her songs are expressive and truly easy to connect with, especially because they're a reminder that, as humans, we're all fragile, and it is ok to embrace our inner vulnerability. "Cocoon" shows that it is from a vulnerable place that we can eventually continue to grow and become the best version of ourselves. Find out more about Kat MacKenzie, and do not miss out on "Cocoon," which is going to be available online starting October 18th, 2024.

