Bill of Rights Institute and Canon U.S.A. Partner to Support Civics and History Classrooms

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 25 years, the Bill of Rights Institute has worked to help students understand America’s history, our government, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.Now, the Institute is getting a major assist in its work, thanks to Canon U.S.A.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that Canon U.S.A., a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions, has offered generous support to the Institute’s Power of the Printed Word campaign.Through Power of the Printed Word, the Bill of Rights Institute delivers “pocket Constitutions” to classrooms throughout the United States. These portable booklets include copies of America’s founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights, and civics and history teachers depend on these classroom resources every year.“We are proud as a company to continue to support educational objectives that empower students to learn more about our country’s history and make a positive impact as citizens,” said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The Power of the Printed Word continues to help students fulfill their civic responsibilities, and we are pleased to support those efforts.”Through Canon U.S.A.’s support, the Bill of Rights Institute will be able to provide hundreds of additional classrooms and thousands of students with their own pocket Constitutions this school year.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb thanked Canon U.S.A. for its leadership in supporting civics and history classrooms nationwide.“Ensuring our teachers, students, and classrooms have the resources they need truly requires a community approach,” Bobb said. “We are honored that Canon U.S.A. has stepped forward to support educators and young people with these valuable learning resources.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more, visit the Bill of Rights Institute website Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa

