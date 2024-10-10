RSSA's Limited-Time Social Security Planning Offer Helps You Navigate 2025 COLA Increase

Limited-Time Free Access to RSSA Roadmap Software Helps Retirees Navigate 2025 COLA and Maximize Benefits

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2025, reflecting the rising cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from July through September. This adjustment, alongside updates to other key Social Security data points such as maximum taxable earnings and retirement earnings test thresholds, will affect 72.5 million Americans' Social Security benefits beginning with benefit payments in January 2025.

In response to these changes, RSSA has updated its Roadmap software to incorporate the 2025 COLA and other annual adjustments. As part of its commitment to educating financial advisors and individuals about Social Security filing options, RSSA is offering free access to its Roadmap software for a limited time. This tool helps users explore various filing strategies, empowering them to maximize their Social Security benefits and better plan for retirement.

Martha Shedden, co-founder of RSSA, commented on the significance of these changes. "The 2.5% COLA, along with other updates, will have a meaningful impact on the retirement income of millions of Americans. To help individuals and advisors navigate these changes, we’re offering free access to our Roadmap software for a limited time. This provides a unique opportunity to evaluate Social Security filing options with the most up-to-date information."

RSSA’s mission is to educate financial advisors and individuals on Social Security and the various filing options available. The organization offers specialized support for complex Social Security cases that involve children, pensions, multiple marriages, large age differences between spouses, and other unique circumstances. Financial Professionals can find more information at narssa.org.

For those with such complex cases, consulting with a certified RSSA is highly recommended to ensure the best possible outcome. The RSSA Directory, available at rssa.com/find-an-rssa, can help locate an expert Registered Social Security Analyst (RSSA) for guidance.

The RSSA Roadmap software provides personalized Social Security reports, helping users compare multiple filing strategies and make informed decisions about when and how to file for benefits. Whether you’re an individual planning for retirement or a financial professional advising clients, free access to this tool offers a valuable opportunity to understand and optimize Social Security benefits.

To take advantage of the limited-time free access to the Roadmap software and explore how the 2025 COLA and other updates impact your Social Security benefits, visit rssa.com/cola2024.

About RSSA

RSSA is dedicated to educating financial advisors and individuals on Social Security and filing strategies, helping to simplify the often-complex decisions around retirement planning. By providing innovative tools, educational resources, and expert guidance, RSSA empowers Americans to maximize their Social Security benefits and secure their financial futures. For more information, visit rssa.com.

