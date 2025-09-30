NARSSA Announces Partnership with Social Security Advisors

Registered Social Security Analysts

The New Partnership Will Allow NARSSA’s Nationwide Network of Analysts to Provide Personalized Claiming & Troubleshooting Services for Social Security Benefits

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security experts, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Social Security Advisors, a Social Security advisory firm that has more hands-on Social Security planning, filing, and troubleshooting experience than any other private company in the country. The new partnership will combine the forces and experience of the top two leading Social Security advisory firms by providing Americans with the most complete suite of tailored services needed to help maximize their Social Security benefits. Now, Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs®) will be able to offer their clients additional value-added services by partnering with the Social Security Advisor experts to file applications for Social Security benefits, troubleshoot unique cases involving benefit applications, as well as the filing and management of appeals cases when particular benefit applications are denied by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

RSSAs utilize Roadmap, the groundbreaking Social Security benefit planning software from NARSSA. Roadmap allows RSSAs to provide their clients with the ability to precisely calculate and optimize their clients’ Social Security benefits by using the thousands of SSA rules and economic calculations to arrive at the optimal time to file for benefits. Social Security Advisors employees have a minimum of 15 plus years of Social Security experience with most previously working as Technical Experts for the SSA. This partnership provides both groups of experts with the ability to now offer Americans the industry’s most complete suite of Social Security services.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Social Security Advisors, a premier group of experts on all aspects of the SSA programs, to offer our RSSAs the ability to provide Americans with all their Social Security solutions,” said Martha Shedden, President and Co-Founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.

Presently, NARSSA has RSSAs physically located in 47 states that are certified to help Americans, regardless of their location, with their Social Security benefits. Americans living abroad can also enlist the assistance of RSSAs. To take advantage of these enhanced services through Social Security Advisors, it is suggested that you schedule a Free Initial Consultation here: https://socialsecurityadvisors.com/rssa to discuss your Social Security questions and case.

“It is a pleasure to be partnering with RSSA to help even more Americans maximize their Social Security and obtain all the benefits that they deserve. For too long, Americans have missed benefits because of a lack of proper planning and advice, and we are proud to be helping to change this. We look forward to making our 17 years of Social Security planning, filing, and troubleshooting experience available to RSSAs and their clients.” said Matthew Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of Social Security Advisors.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. With their RSSA Roadmap software, often described as the “TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. “We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.”

For advisors, NARSSA provides the education, training, technology, and credentialing needed to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

