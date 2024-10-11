Trilogy Investment Company Acquires 36-Acre Parcel for Multi-Phased SFH Community on Hutchinson Island in Savannah

Trilogy Investment Co. Acquires 36-Acre Parcel for Multi-Phased SFH Community on Hutchinson Island in Savannah, formerly known as The Reserve at Savannah Harbor

We are delighted to bring this extraordinary community to Savannah. Our commitment to fulfilling the vision and creating a sense of community in this evolving area is unwavering.” — Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company , a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the U.S., in partnership with Kingdom Estates , a privately owned real estate investment company headquartered in Atlanta with an office in Tel Aviv, has acquired a 36-acre parcel to redevelop a multi-phased single-family and townhouse, highly-amenitized community, in Savannah, Georgia.Located on Hutchinson Island, in Savannah’s historic River District, the initial phase of the development was acquired for $17 million. Battle Smith and Alex Phillips of Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller.Previously referred to as The Reserve at Savannah Harbor, the community will be completely redeveloped and rebranded into 198 single-family homes and townhomes to be completed in phases. The first phase will deliver 90 homes with a curated mix of single-family homes, villas, and townhomes, along with the development’s amenities and common areas. Construction on phase one is slated to begin in January 2025 and the first homes are anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of next year.The acquisition aligns with Trilogy’s strategy to address the ongoing housing demand from the pandemic by creating new communities – for-sale and for-rent – in sought-after urban and suburban areas throughout the booming Sun Belt region.“We are delighted to expand our presence in Georgia and to bring this extraordinary community to Savannah,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company. “We were drawn by the market’s demand for higher-end residential and Hutchinson Island’s prime location. This investment opportunity allows us to further the area’s redevelopment and offer a new dimension in housing options within Savannah’s urban core. Our commitment to fulfilling the vision and creating a sense of community in this evolving area is unwavering.”Trilogy’s redevelopment plans for the community call for a total of 198 single-family homes to be built by a number of acclaimed builders, including award-winning custom home builder Southern Coastal Homes . Featuring a variety of unit types and footprints, the development will offer single-family homes featuring city views, single-family homes located on the golf course and terrace, Duplexes/Villas, and Row Townhouses.The community will feature a wide range of amenities that include a resort-style pool featuring cabanas and daybeds, a formal garden and communal vegetable garden, a bocce ball court, and a multi-use tennis and pickleball court with a covered viewing area.The resort community of Hutchinson Island is a picturesque riverside oasis, offering stunning views of the Savannah skyline and convenient access to downtown Savannah via the Talmadge Bridge or a short ferry ride to the Historic District. At its heart is Savannah Harbor, a premier 35-acre mixed-use development located next to the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel. Savannah Harbor will feature a variety of residential options, restaurants, retail shops, and a park. Additionally, the Club at Savannah Harbor boasts an 18-hole golf course, designed by Robert Cupp and Sam Snead and managed by Troon Golf. Set to open in Spring 2025, the newly announced IGY Savannah Harbor Marina will offer 100 berths for vessels of all sizes, including over 1,000 linear feet to accommodate deep-draft superyachts.“Our team conducts extensive research for each development, ensuring it aligns with our goals by evaluating market conditions, population growth, proximity to employment hubs, and more,” added Joseph. “There’s no doubt that Hutchinson Island and its unparalleled riverside location is an exceptional investment opportunity. We look forward to enhancing the intrinsic value of the Savannah Harbor community while enriching the lives of those who will call it home.”For more information, please visit www.trilogyic.com ###About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether built-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com

