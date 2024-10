Pheasant Stocking Begins this Weekend for Public Hunting on Management Areas

*Saturday, October 12, 2024 Durfee Hill, Eight Rod, and Great Swamp Saturday, October 19, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, and Nicholas Farm Saturday, October 26, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Thursday, October 31, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, and Nicholas Farm Saturday, November 2, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, and Nicholas Farm Saturday, November 9, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, and Nicholas Farm Saturday, November 16, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Thursday, November 21, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, and Nicholas Farm Saturday, November 23, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Thursday, November 28, 2024 Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Saturday, November 30, 2024 ** Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, Simmons Mill, and Eight Rod Farm Saturday, December 7, 2024 ** Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, and Eight Rod Farm Saturday, December 14, 2024 ** Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, and Eight Rod Farm Saturday, December 21, 2024 ** Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, and Eight Rod Farm Saturday, December 28, 2024 ** Arcadia, Black Hut, Big River, Buck Hill, Carolina, Durfee Hill, Great Swamp, Nicholas Farm, Sapowet Marsh, and Eight Rod Farm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.