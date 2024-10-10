New Acquisitions Participates in The Seven Eleven Memorial Golf Tournament

New Acquisitions joined the 2024 Seven Eleven Memorial Golf Tournament, raising $33,900 for the AFSP to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Acquisitions is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Seven Eleven Memorial Golf Tournament, an event held on October 2nd at Tega Cay Golf Club in memory of Andrew Nims. This impactful event was focused on raising awareness for suicide prevention and breaking the stigma around mental health issues. The tournament successfully raised $33,900, with all proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).The Seven Eleven Memorial Golf Tournament aims to honor the memory of those we have lost to suicide and emphasize the importance of mental health care and support. By coming together for this cause, New Acquisitions and other supporters of the event hope to inspire open conversations about mental illness, help those struggling to find the strength to seek help, and promote understanding of the root causes of suicide.New Acquisitions’ Commitment to Mental Health AdvocacyAs an active participant in the tournament, New Acquisitions reaffirms its commitment to giving back to the community and advocating for mental health awareness by providing much-needed resources to individuals and families impacted by suicide. The company is dedicated to joining the fight to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness and ensuring that those who need support can access it."This tournament's message resonates deeply with many of us," said a representative from New Acquisitions. "It's vital to raise awareness about suicide prevention, and we're honored to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and be involved in such a significant event."The event featured a day of golfing, remembrance, and solidarity as community members and businesses alike came together to highlight the importance of addressing mental health challenges. In addition to raising funds, the tournament created an open environment for sharing stories of resilience and hope, urging those affected by mental illness to seek the help they need.By working alongside organizations like the AFSP, New Acquisitions aims to be a part of the ongoing conversation surrounding mental health and to continue supporting initiatives that make a tangible impact on individuals' lives.About New AcquisitionsNew Acquisitions is a dynamic marketing firm committed to driving growth for its clients while fostering a culture of compassion and support for the community. With a strong focus on teamwork, leadership development, and giving back, New Acquisitions strives to make a positive difference both in business and beyond.About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP):The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. As the nation's leading organization in suicide prevention, AFSP funds research, advocates for policies, and supports survivors of suicide loss, all with the aim of creating a culture that’s smart about mental health.

