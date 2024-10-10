Radix to Showcase the Power of Data Intelligence at AVEVA WORLD 2024!

Radix will share cutting-edge technology solutions that drive operational excellence.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global technology solutions company, will showcase data intelligence solutions at AVEVA WORLD 2024 . The team will present customer value and use cases that leverage AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure , an integrated, hybrid data management solution that provides real-time insight operators can use to minimize downtime and enhance performance.Radix is a member of the AVEVA System Integrator Partner Program and a bronze sponsor at AVEVA WORLD 2024. The Radix team will be led by John de Koning - President of Radix EMEA, and Rich Frogge, President of North America, alongside industry experts and data scientists, viewed as the best-in-class by global customers in the industry.In line with Radix’s theme, Empower Operational Excellence: Transform. Accelerate. Scale, Radix Vice President of Upstream, Midstream, and Power, Tarik Siqueira will present a Partner Solutions Track on the future of data intelligence.“We are proud to be part of AVEVA WORLD, strengthening our partnership over the years. This event is a great time to connect and collaborate with customers and partners from around the world." said John de Koning, President of Radix EMEA.Harpreet Gulati, SVP, Head of PI System Business at AVEVA added. "We’re excited to have Radix as a returning sponsor of AVEVA WORLD 2024 and showcase our joint Leafcutter solution and enrich the conference with customer value and use cases that generate impact with cutting-edge technology and streamline efficiency across the industrial lifecycle."“Radix is poised as an essential partner for organizations looking to harness the full potential of their transformational journey, enabling them to stay ahead in a competitive landscape" added John de Koning.Radix delegates will also share use cases that include:‘Minimizing equipment downtime and performance enhancement through data monitoring on a solar power plant using AVEVA PI System’ by Gonçalo Fontenele Batista, Industrial Data Analyst at Radix and Gustavo Onofre, Head of Operational Excellence at ENEL Green Power.Radix will be at AVEVA WORLD 2024 Booth 15 from October 14-17th, 2024 with the entire team providing demos and opportunities to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that drive operational excellence.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions.Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com

