Jan Denning Elected as Board President of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Former Automotive Executive Focuses On Growth and Long-Term Economic Stability

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club announced the election of Jan Denning as the new President of the Board of Trustees (BOT).

“Jan brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role, having been Vice-President and an active member of the Birchwood Farms (www.birchwoodcc.com) community since 2017,” said outgoing President, Doug Fertuck.

Denning has been serving on the Board of Trustees since 2020, in addition to holding other positions including Secretary of the Birchwood Women's Association (BWA) and Take a Swing at Cancer Auction Committee. She has also been a key contributor to the BOT Long Range Planning initiative. As newly elected board president, Denning will serve a one-year term.

“My focus is to continue to build the foundation for growth and long-term economic stability of Birchwood Farms. The “home building boom” we’ve had in Birchwood these past 2 years along with enhancing our year-round facilities, amenities, and social opportunities will continue to build Birchwood’s strong sense of community which is a key part of who we are.” explained Denning.

With over 35 years of Information Technology Management experience at Ford Motor Company, Denning managed large-scale IT manufacturing and marketing initiatives. She brings leadership and strategic planning expertise which will drive meaningful change in Birchwood.

Jan and her husband, Mark, are year-round residents at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club.

2024-25 Board of Trustees officer elections also included Vice-President, Dane Slater, Treasurer, Neil Loney and Secretary, Mark Gregerson. Board Trustees include Tim Miller, Ken Parrot and newly elected trustees Doug Fertuck, Ed Murphy, and Glenn Remus.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. A private residential country club community with over 800 members featuring 27 holes of golf located on the bluffs of Lake Michigan. The 1600 acre community also offers tennis, pickleball, swimming, dining, fitness center, hiking and cross country ski trails under a variety of memberships. For more information, contact Jo Gonzalez at info@birchwoodcc.com, 231 526 2166 X 536.

Website: www.birchwoodcc.com

