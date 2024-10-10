Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,629 in the last 365 days.

Jan Denning Elected as Board President of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Photo of Jan Denning, Newly Elected Board President, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Jan Denning, Newly Elected Board President, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Birchwood Golf & Country Clubhouse at Sunset

Birchwood Golf & Country Clubhouse

Former Automotive Executive Focuses On Growth and Long-Term Economic Stability

My focus is to continue to build the foundation for growth and long-term economic stability of Birchwood Farms”
— Jan Denning, Board President, Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club announced the election of Jan Denning as the new President of the Board of Trustees (BOT).

“Jan brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the role, having been Vice-President and an active member of the Birchwood Farms (www.birchwoodcc.com) community since 2017,” said outgoing President, Doug Fertuck.

Denning has been serving on the Board of Trustees since 2020, in addition to holding other positions including Secretary of the Birchwood Women's Association (BWA) and Take a Swing at Cancer Auction Committee. She has also been a key contributor to the BOT Long Range Planning initiative. As newly elected board president, Denning will serve a one-year term.

“My focus is to continue to build the foundation for growth and long-term economic stability of Birchwood Farms. The “home building boom” we’ve had in Birchwood these past 2 years along with enhancing our year-round facilities, amenities, and social opportunities will continue to build Birchwood’s strong sense of community which is a key part of who we are.” explained Denning.

With over 35 years of Information Technology Management experience at Ford Motor Company, Denning managed large-scale IT manufacturing and marketing initiatives. She brings leadership and strategic planning expertise which will drive meaningful change in Birchwood.

Jan and her husband, Mark, are year-round residents at Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club.
2024-25 Board of Trustees officer elections also included Vice-President, Dane Slater, Treasurer, Neil Loney and Secretary, Mark Gregerson. Board Trustees include Tim Miller, Ken Parrot and newly elected trustees Doug Fertuck, Ed Murphy, and Glenn Remus.

About Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. A private residential country club community with over 800 members featuring 27 holes of golf located on the bluffs of Lake Michigan. The 1600 acre community also offers tennis, pickleball, swimming, dining, fitness center, hiking and cross country ski trails under a variety of memberships. For more information, contact Jo Gonzalez at info@birchwoodcc.com, 231 526 2166 X 536.

Website: www.birchwoodcc.com
Denning Available for Interview

Jo Gonzalez
Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club
+1 231-526-2166 ext. 536
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jan Denning Elected as Board President of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more