ODeX Broadens Global Footprint with Strategic Launch in Jordan for Hapag-Lloyd Customers

ODeX launches in Jordan for Hapag-Lloyd, enhancing shipping processes with digital solutions, boosting efficiency, and streamlining payments.

Bringing the ODeX platform to Jordan underscores our ongoing dedication to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of our services for our Jordanian customers.” — Rafiq, Alotti, Country Manager - Jordan, Hapag-Lloyd

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the leading platform for ocean shipping documentation and payment facilitation, proudly announces its launch in Jordan for Hapag-Lloyd customers. This move is a significant step in ODeX’s mission to revolutionize global shipping by establishing a presence in one of the Middle East’s most critical trade hubs.Strengthening the Middle East’s Trade NetworkThe expansion into Jordan marks the 15th country where ODeX is operational, underscoring the region's strategic importance. With its advanced port facilities, especially at the Port of Aqaba, and a strategic location at the crossroads of the Middle East, Jordan is an ideal addition to ODeX’s network. This introduction aims to streamline shipping operations, minimize manual paperwork, and enhance efficiency in the regional logistics landscape.Leadership PerspectivesLiji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX, highlighted the significance of this expansion: “Entering the Jordanian market is a pivotal move in our global strategy. Jordan’s strategic location and strong infrastructure make it a key market for our digital solutions. Our focus remains on providing state-of-the-art tools that streamline operations and enhance the shipping experience for our global clients.”Tailored Solutions for Jordanian ClientsODeX recognizes the unique needs of the Jordanian market and has tailored its platform to better serve local customers. This expansion is more than a geographic extension; it's a significant stride towards accelerating digital transformation in the Middle East’s shipping industry. ODeX’s comprehensive suite of tools automates document handling, ensures regulatory compliance, and facilitates secure payments within a seamless, user-friendly digital environment. These advanced solutions empower Jordanian shipping companies to operate more efficiently in a competitive market.Key BenefitsAll Invoices and Arrival Notices in One Place: Access and organize all your invoices and arrival notices from a single, convenient online platform.Seamless Payment Submission: Effortlessly process payments securely through our streamlined digital system.Digitize Delegation for Shipments: Automate and manage shipment tasks efficiently through our centralized digital platform, which offers customized offerings such as ‘Reverse Delegation to Consignee/Shipper’ and ‘Reverse Delegation to Carrier’.Rafiq, Alotti, Country Manager - Jordan, Hapag-Lloyd, states, "Bringing the ODeX platform to Jordan underscores our ongoing dedication to enhancing the efficiency and reliability of our services for our Jordanian customers. This launch provides innovative solutions tailored to the local market, simplifying the shipping process and improving the overall payment experience.”The introduction of ODeX in Jordan is set to enhance the shipping industry significantly by improving workflow efficiency, reducing manual processes, and enabling quicker turnaround times, which all contribute to a substantial boost in productivity. The automation and streamlining of operations are anticipated to yield substantial cost savings and minimize errors, leading to more reliable and precise operations. These advancements aim to deliver faster and more efficient services, elevating the overall customer experience.About ODeX:ODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs. With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, visit the ODeX website About Hapag-Lloyd:280 vessels, 11.9 million TEU transport volume, around 16,600 employees in more than 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company and a powerful partner for you.Liner Shipping Segment: Hapag-Lloyd offers a fleet with a Vessel Capacity 2.1 million TEU, as well as a Container Capacity 3.1 million TEU including one of the world’s largest and most modern reefer container fleets. A total of 114 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Terminal & Infrastructure segment: Hapag-Lloyd has stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India, and North Africa. Besides terminal-related activities complementary logistics services are provided at selected locations.Hapag-Lloyd belongs to the leading ocean carriers for the trades Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America. For more information, visit Hapag Lloyd's website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.