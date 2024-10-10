DESIGNING TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: PERKINS EASTMAN’S JOURNEY TO INTEGRATE SUSTAINABILITY INTO EVERY PROJECT

Together, let’s put humans at the heart of design” — Heather Jauregui, Principal and Director of Sustainability

NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Eastman is pleased to have released an exciting new video that demonstrates the firm’s commitment to sustainability throughout its portfolio. The global design firm focuses on sustainability at the core and has completed some of the most sustainable projects in the world. Recognizing that the built environment accounts for more than 40% of annual CO₂ emissions globally, including operational and embodied carbon, Perkins Eastman understands the challenges of the climate crisis.Nick Leahy, AIA, LEED, co-CEO and executive director, and Heather Jauregui, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, O+M, CPHC, principal and director of sustainability, share perspectives about the firm’s journey, and how sustainability is the cornerstone of its work. Perkins Eastman’s teams—working throughout the world—design to enhance the human experience and create a positive impact on people’s lives and the world we live in. They call their approach “Human by Design,” and evaluate the challenges they face and measure their success through the Human by Design lens. Perkins Eastman sees the climate crisis as a significant design problem and knows they must deliver distinctly crafted design solutions that address all aspects—the social, economic, and environmental challenges—that come with it.“Sustainability is the essence of our Human by Design approach, which is grounded in research, human-centric, and holistic,” Leahy says.As of 2023, Perkins Eastman achieved carbon neutrality in its operations by offsetting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions . In 2024, the firm pursued and received a Just label, so it could transparently measure progress toward social justice and equity, which it considers a critical part of a holistic approach to sustainability. Perkins Eastman is committed to the 2030 challenge, and last year saw a 49% reduction in predicted energy consumption across its portfolio. The firm now has 270+ projects with sustainability certifications (LEED, WELL, Passive House, Net Zero Energy).Perkins Eastman uses its work to contribute to groundbreaking industry research on how design impacts people. For more information on progress, see the firm’s latest State of Sustainability report and its Latrobe Prize Study.“We believe design is central to solving the climate crisis, but we recognize that our work and the work of others to address this crisis cannot be done in isolation,” Jauregui says. “Together, let’s put humans at the heart of design.”ABOUT PERKINS EASTMANPerkins Eastman is a global design firm founded on the belief that design can have a direct and positive impact on people’s lives. The firm’s award-winning practice draws on its 1,000 professionals networked across 23 studios worldwide. By keeping the user’s needs foremost in the design process, the firm enhances the human experience across the spectrum of the built environment. For more information, visit www.perkinseastman.com

Perkins Eastman in SDG Interviews - Everything Is Designed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.