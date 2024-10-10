Christian and Country Chart-Topper Faces Backlash Over New Song, "God & Trump"

The award-winning traditional country music artist, farmer and veterans supporter remains unapologetic amidst criticism for Pro-Trump anthem.

WAYNESVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning country singer-songwriter, farmer, and philanthropist Richard Lynch has released his bold new song and lyric video, "God & Trump," sparking controversy and a wave of backlash from certain media outlets. The song, which appears on his forthcoming album Some Days are Better Than Others, unapologetically champions Lynch's beliefs in traditional American values, faith, and support for former President Donald Trump.

The release of "God & Trump" has been met with strong reactions across the country, with some radio stations and media figures openly rejecting the song due to its conservative themes. Critics have accused Lynch of promoting divisive rhetoric and encouraging a narrow-minded worldview, with some describing the lyrics as "appalling" and "incitement to violence." Several stations have declined to play the song, citing concerns over listener backlash and potential alienation of their audience.

Despite this criticism, Lynch remains resolute, stating that the song is a rallying cry for those who feel sidelined by the rapid changes in modern society. "God & Trump" reflects Lynch's commitment to faith, family, and patriotism, themes that have been central to his music career for over four decades. "I'm proud of who I am and what I stand for," says Lynch. "This song is for people who feel that their values are no longer represented in today's culture."

Lynch's career has long been marked by his dedication to traditional country music and the values of rural America. Known for his true-to-life stories and straightforward style, he has earned acclaim both domestically and internationally, with multiple chart-topping hits and notable collaborations with legendary artists. Beyond music, Lynch is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Love Tattoo Foundation, an organization he co-founded to support veterans.

While "God & Trump" has undoubtedly stirred controversy, it has also resonated with a significant portion of Lynch's fan base who share his conservative values. Supporters praise the song for its authenticity and see it as a much-needed voice in a genre that is evolving to include a broader range of perspectives. For Lynch, the backlash only reinforces his commitment to speaking his truth through his music.

"Country music has always been about telling stories that matter to real people," says Lynch. "I believe in the message of this song, and I know there are many who feel the same way."

The lyric video for "God & Trump" is available now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wouFFo3t-sA. Lynch's forthcoming album, Some Days are Better Than Others, set for late October/November release, will feature more tracks that stay true to his roots in traditional country music.

For more information on Richard Lynch, his music, and the Love Tattoo Foundation, visit http://www.richardlynchband.com.

