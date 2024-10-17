Westbrooke Associates Announces Q3 Update on Assisted Living Project

Westbrooke Associates supported investment into the Assisted Living Project Westbrooke Associates backed investment into assisted living The Assisted Living Project’s commitment to sustainability is a key factor in Westbrooke Associates’ investment philosophy

Westbrooke Associates announces strong progress in the Assisted Living Project, highlighting its focus on choosing high-growth, socially impactful investments.

The progress of the Assisted Living Project reflects Westbrooke Associates' commitment to delivering high-growth investments that also make a positive social impact.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates is pleased to report significant progress in the Assisted Living Project (ALP), reinforcing the brokerage’s reputation for selecting high-growth, socially impactful investments.Having successfully raised the necessary funds, the Assisted Living Project has acquired eight new properties, with three acquisitions nearing completion and the remaining properties set to close shortly. This project is now fully subscribed, showcasing yet another successful venture guided by Westbrooke Associates' strategic expertise.As a leading brokerage, Westbrooke Associates continues to set itself apart by identifying exceptional investment opportunities that align with the principles of sustainability and strong ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance. This expertise has allowed the firm to consistently deliver projects like ALP, which combines financial returns with social impact. The newly acquired properties have undergone leasehold renegotiations, securing 125-year leases and yielding a 6% return, surpassing the initial projection of 5%.The Assisted Living Project’s commitment to sustainability, a key factor in Westbrooke Associates’ investment philosophy, is evident in the project’s environmental goals. The properties are being refurbished to achieve EPC ratings of C or above, demonstrating the project’s focus on future-proofing and reducing environmental impact. This approach not only enhances the portfolio’s long-term value but also aligns with the growing demand for socially responsible investment strategies, a hallmark of Westbrooke Associates’ offerings.In addition to securing high-quality properties, ALP has strengthened its position by partnering with the YMCA, one of the UK's largest providers of housing for vulnerable communities. This strategic partnership further bolsters the credibility and potential of the project, which is poised for long-term growth. The YMCA’s financial strength and extensive reach make this collaboration a valuable asset, helping to ensure that ALP continues to meet its objectives of providing sustainable housing while delivering consistent returns for investors.Looking to the future, ALP is on track to apply for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, which will provide additional tax benefits and improve the project’s ability to offer attractive dividends. This move positions ALP for future expansion, with further acquisitions already under review. Westbrooke Associates, with its consistent ability to identify and nurture high-potential investments, is confident that the Assisted Living Project will continue to deliver exceptional results for its investors.Though this specific investment opportunity is now closed, Westbrooke Associates remains dedicated to providing investors with a wide range of exciting, socially impactful ventures. Whether through property, finance, lifestyle or other innovative sectors, the firm’s focus on sustainability and ethical practices ensures long-term growth and profitability. Westbrooke Associates' reputation for excellence in investment opportunities continues to attract investors who value both strong returns and positive contributions to global challenges.As Westbrooke Associates celebrates the success of the Assisted Living Project, the firm encourages investors to stay engaged and explore future opportunities. With a proven track record of aligning financial success with social responsibility, Westbrooke continues to offer investment strategies that help build a more sustainable and prosperous future.For more details on high ESG value investment opportunities, please visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or call 0203 745 0294 to request the latest Information Memorandums.For media enquiries please contact:

Delve Deeper into the Heart of the Assisted Living Project

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.