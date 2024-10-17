NED Medical Welcomes David Hodgson, MD to its World-Class Scientific Advisory Board

The recent pre-clinical results demonstrated a technology with outstanding radiopacity properties capable of supporting multi-modal imaging and CT dosimetry” — David Hodgson, MD

NORWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NED Medical (the “Company” or “NED”), a development stage, Interventional Oncology company, welcomes David Hodgson, MD to its world-class Scientific Advisory Board (the “SAB”). Dr. Hodgson joins his fellow SAB members, Catherine Parham, MD, MBA, Rebecca Bader, Ph.D., and Luke Higgins, MD in support of NED Medical’s goal to develop embolic therapies.

Dr. Hodgson is a radiology resident at Dalhousie who has developed an extensive knowledge of embolic technologies through his career and engineering pursuits. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Queen’s University and subsequently achieved his professional engineering designation. Dr. Hodgson co-founded Hollo Medical while attending medical school at Dalhousie University and was recognized as the top student entrepreneur in the world at the 2023 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Dr. Hodgson, along with the other members of the SAB, will actively assist NED Medical’s management and Board of Directors in the ongoing development of CombiSphere™, a next-generation radiation-emitting microsphere, as well as assist with outreach to the scientific community and guide future exploratory work in new applications of the Company’s technology.

“We have formed a close collaboration with Dr. Hodgson over the past few weeks. His engineering expertise, creativity and knowledge of radioembolics has made a significant difference as we look to move our CombiSphere technology into the clinical realm,” said Richard Yazbeck, NED Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our pathway to a clinical and ultimately a commercial product continues to accelerate as we complete significant de-risking milestones. Having experts like Dr. Hodgson on board provides us with invaluable input and direction as we develop CombiSphere.”

“It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the NED Medical team as they develop CombiSphere,” said Dr. Hodgson. “I am especially encouraged by the fast pace at which the team is innovating. The recent pre-clinical results demonstrated a technology with outstanding radiopacity properties capable of supporting multi-modal imaging and CT dosimetry.”

ABOUT NED MEDICAL

NED Medical is a development stage, life science company developing CombiSphere™, a proprietary radioembolic technology initially focused on treating liver cancer, the 3rd leading cause of global cancer deaths and one of only four cancers that have shown no improvements in death rates in the United States per the latest Annual Report to the Nation from the NIH. Liver cancer is often detected at later stages of disease progression when it is more difficult to treat.

