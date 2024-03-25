NED Medical Launches World-Class Scientific Advisory Board

CombiSphere facilitates combinatorial locoregional therapy, a potential game changer in cancer therapeutics” — Luke Higgins, MD, Ph.D.

NORWELL, MA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NED Medical (the “Company” or “NED”), a development stage, Interventional Oncology company, announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (the “SAB”) to support its innovation and welcomes Catherine Parham, MD, MBA, the former Chief Medical Officer of Sirtex, Rebecca Bader, Ph.D., a polymer, drug delivery, and medical device biocompatibility expert, and Luke Higgins, MD, Ph.D., an MIT/Harvard/Stanford-trained Interventional Radiologist with a prior research focus on nanoparticle-mediated cancer-specific DNA delivery targeting liver cancer cells.

The SAB will actively assist NED Medical’s management and Board of Directors in the ongoing development of the various configurations of CombiSphere™, a next-generation radiation-emitting microsphere, as well as assist with outreach to the scientific community and guide future exploratory work in new applications of the Company’s technology.

“I am thrilled to welcome Drs. Parham, Bader, and Higgins to our team to form our Scientific Advisory Board. We are lucky to have such an accomplished group of experts who will provide us with invaluable input and direction as we develop CombiSphere,” said Richard Yazbeck, NED Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “As our technical and financial progress accelerates, we must start to look at how NED Medical needs to evolve to support the next wave of our efforts, and having a world-class SAB is a key part of that evolution.”

“I have spent a substantial part of my career focused on therapy development and delivery, including the selective internal radiation space,” said Dr. Parham. “The next frontier in the embolization space is better dosimetry, better tumor targeting, and localized delivery of combination therapies. NED Medical’s CombiSphere technology is poised to lead the way.”

ABOUT CATHERINE PARHAM, MD, MBA

Dr. Catherine Parham brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience to the Scientific Advisory Board. Formerly the Chief Medical Officer, SVP of Clinical Development, R&D, and Medical Affairs at Sirtex, Dr. Parham oversaw new product development and lifecycle management of established products. Prior to Sirtex, she served as the Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs at Astellas Gene Therapies (formerly Audentes Therapeutics). Dr. Parham joined Astellas Gene Therapies from Takeda, where she was the Vice President, Global Program Lead in the Plasma Derived Therapies Business Unit, directing early development programs focused on therapies to treat patients with rare immunodeficiency diseases. Before joining Takeda, Dr. Parham was Vice President, Global Clinical Therapeutic Area Head of Combination Products and Medical Devices at Shire. She led the clinical team responsible for the development of drug delivery systems and diagnostics. Dr. Parham earned her B.S. in engineering and literature from MIT and her MD from Boston University and completed her internship and residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Boston and Tufts Medical Center respectively.

ABOUT REBECCA BADER, Ph.D.

Dr. Rebecca Bader has over 20 years of experience in polymeric materials, drug delivery, medical devices, and analytical chemistry. She is currently the Associate Director of Chromatography and biocompatibility specialist at Cambridge Polymer Group (CPG). Before CPG, Dr. Bader was Biocompatibility Engineering Manager at ZOLL Medical Corporation where she ensured biocompatibility and material compliance with harmonized standards and global regulatory requirements. Dr. Bader received her masters degree in chemistry from Princeton University and her Ph.D. in materials science from Oregon State University. Dr. Bader did her post-doctoral research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was an Associate Professor of Biomedical & Chemical Engineering at Syracuse University.

ABOUT LUKE HIGGINS, MD, Ph.D.

Dr. Higgins attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry. Dr. Higgins then pursued post-doctoral study at Harvard Medical School and his medical doctorate at Stanford Medical School. After graduating from Stanford, Dr. Higgins became a Radiology Resident at Johns Hopkins University focusing on nanoparticle-mediated cancer-specific DNA delivery targeting liver cancer cells. After completing his Diagnostic Radiology Residency concentrating on Interventional Radiology research related to local drug delivery, Dr. Higgins returned to Stanford as a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Fellow. Clinically, Dr. Higgins has served as Chief of Interventional Radiology at WVU Medicine and Chief of Interventional Radiology at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital/Tufts Medicine.