Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Receives Multimillion-Dollar Gift to Enhance STEM Education

Pete Fowler stands in front of the Fowler Academic Building, named in honor of the Rose-Hulman alum and his wife, Joane. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Fowler Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.

The Institute has Named its Newest Academic Building in Honor of Pete and Joane Fowler

This generous gift from Pete and Joane Fowler ensures that Rose-Hulman continues to lead in undergraduate STEM education.” — Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a multimillion-dollar cash and estate gift from alumnus Pete Fowler and his wife, Joane. As one of the largest gifts in the college’s recent history, this extraordinary contribution will leave a lasting impact on the campus community. In recognition of the Fowlers’ generosity, Rose-Hulman has named its newest academic building the Fowler Academic Building (FAB). This tribute reflects the Fowlers’ enduring commitment to advancing education and supporting the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators.“This generous gift from Pete and Joane Fowler ensures that Rose-Hulman continues to lead in undergraduate STEM education. Pete’s distinguished career in the semiconductor industry—ranging from startups to major companies—demonstrates the kind of innovation and leadership that Rose-Hulman fosters in its graduates,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Their support allows us to offer state-of-the-art facilities and award-winning academic programs that attract the world’s brightest students—students who, like Pete, will become leaders in solving society’s greatest challenges.”The naming of the Fowler Academic Building came during Rose-Hulman’s recent Homecoming festivities, when Pete Fowler, a 1969 electrical engineering graduate, celebrated his 55-year class reunion with classmates, family members, and other special friends.“Rose-Hulman has been instrumental in shaping my personal and professional journeys, and education holds a deep significance for Joane and me,” said Pete Fowler. “We are honored to have our family’s name associated with an academic building where future STEM leaders will be nurtured and inspired. Supporting Rose-Hulman’s mission is a commitment to the long-term success of the institution and the countless students who will follow in my footsteps.”Opened in 2021, the 70,000-square-foot building on the east side of campus houses various facilities, including design, fabrication, and rapid prototyping areas for the Engineering Design program and other academic disciplines. It also features classrooms, state-of-the-art chemistry and biochemistry laboratories, a food science research lab, and student-faculty collaborative workspaces. Later this fall, the Engineering Design program will receive the prestigious 2024 Innovation Award from the national ABET accreditation organization.This facility has already helped Rose-Hulman earn top-20 national rankings for science lab facilities. It is also notable for being the first building in Indiana to earn full WELL Certification for design and technology that enhances the health, wellness and the human experience for the STEM college’s students, faculty, staff and visitors.“The Fowlers’ philanthropy to Rose-Hulman serves as an inspiring spark, transforming generosity into lasting impact,” said Rose-Hulman Vice President for Institutional Advancement Steve Brady. “Their gift strengthens our ability to educate the next generation of engineers, scientists, and mathematicians, empowering them to innovate and make groundbreaking discoveries. The Fowler Academic Building stands as a lasting tribute to their support and the profound influence of philanthropy at Rose-Hulman.”Pete Fowler built a successful career in sales and marketing for semiconductor startups, choosing innovation over the stability of larger companies. His entrepreneurial spirit contributed to the growth of notable firms like Texas Instruments and led to the acquisition of others by major players such as Qualcomm and Rockwell. As a co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing at Silanna Semiconductor, Pete played a pivotal role not only in marketing and with customers but also in product definition, where he is listed as co-inventor on nine patents.Joane Fowler made her mark in education, teaching geometry, algebra, and calculus at the junior and senior high school levels during a 44-year career, influencing the lives of more than 5,000 students.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education in an environment of individual attention and support. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with link to images of Pete Fowler at the recent building naming ceremony, along with images of Pete and Joane Fowler (with Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons and Board of Trustees Chair Carl Cook), can be found at:Credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellDROPBOX VIDEO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with a link to video of Pete Fowler at the recent building naming ceremony (with Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons) can be found at:Credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

