RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH from FUCHS Becomes First OCP Inspired™ Immersion Coolant for Data Centers

RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH is a high-quality, specially designed fluid formulated to offer superior cooling performance for single-phase immersion cooling, high-voltage parts, servers, switchgears, capacitors, and general electrical components.

This highly innovative and sustainable cooling solution meets OCP's technical standards for resistivity, flashpoint, auto-ignition point, and acidity, and more.

This product embodies the OCP tenets offering a highly innovative and sustainable cooling solution for data centers.” — Steve Helvie, VP of Emerging Markets at the Open Compute Project

HARVEY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS, the world’s largest independent lubricant supplier, was recently recognized by the Open Compute Project (OCP) as the first supplier to offer an OCP Inspired™ single phase immersion coolant. OCP, a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to support growing demands on compute infrastructure, grants the OCP Inspired™ designation to products that comply with an approved OCP specification and have demonstrated four or more of the OCP tenets — efficiency, openness, impact, scale and sustainability.

OCP Inspired™ coolants are required to meet the technical standards for immersion fluids established in "Immersion Requirements Rev. 2.1." Fluid properties such as volume resistivity, flashpoint, auto-ignition point, and acidity, amongst others, must fall within OCP required levels. “We are excited to recognize RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH from FUCHS as the first OCP Inspired™ single-phase immersion coolant. This product embodies the OCP tenets offering a highly innovative and sustainable cooling solution for data centers. FUCHS' commitment to aligning with community-driven requirements is an excellent example of how a member can accelerate access to new markets through the OCP,” said Steve Helvie, VP of Emerging Markets at the Open Compute Project.

RENOLIN FECC 5 SYNTH is a high-quality, specially designed fluid formulated to offer superior cooling performance for single-phase immersion cooling, high-voltage parts, servers, switchgears, capacitors, and general electrical components. This fluid was designed to offer reliable dielectric properties, high breakdown voltage, exceptional thermal and oxidative stability, and zero Global Warming Potential. Additionally, products from the RENOLIN FECC line provide excellent corrosion protection, heat conductivity, and material compatibility with common electronic components.

"FUCHS is pleased to have received this recognition from OCP and play a role in supporting sustainable innovation in the data center industry" says Brian Kinkade, Market Development Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co. "These products were developed with the unique needs of the data center in mind. With our globally available RENOLIN FECC product line, other data center products, and our Smart Services team, FUCHS is a comprehensive solutions provider ready to take the data center industry to next level of sustainable cooling."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.