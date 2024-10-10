Pacific Leaders Elevate Skills to Tackle Sea and Human Security Issues in Indo-Pacific from Fiji Regional Workshop

The closing ceremony marked the culmination of the Nadi regional workshop and the second phase of the “The Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security” training programme. Mr. Isami Takada, Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in Fiji, delivered congratulatory remarks and handed the training workshop certificate to each participant.

Ms. Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, expressed appreciation for the commitment of the participants throughout the workshop. She also called upon them to continue strengthening their regional collaboration towards a more secure and inclusive future for the Pacific region.

Mr Wilfred Luiramo from the Solomon Islands and Ms Tarota Bwebwetara from Kiribati represented the participants to give speeches.

One of the most important things is that what we experience doesn’t end here. Some of us will make it to phase 3 but what is more important is that we all take the FOIP value principle, take it back with us, and spread the messages to our communities." - Mr. Wilfred Luiramo, Solomon Islands

This training has been enlightening and deepened my understanding of sea and human security. The interconnectedness between Pacific countries will enhance the community with resilience and sustainable development. We’ve developed insight to protect our ocean and ensure the safe livelihood of our community." - Ms. Tarota Bwebwetara, Kirabati

Through the in-person regional workshop, participants developed their leadership skills, deepened their understanding of the sea and human security, and strengthened the regional networks to enhance local resilience for peace, prosperity and security in the region. The final phase of the programme will welcome about 50 participants from the second phase to a study tour in Japan, in February 2025.

UNITAR is sincerely grateful to the Government and People of Japan and the Government of Fiji for their support for this workshop and programme. We would also like to acknowledge all the lecturers who generously shared their time and expertise with the participants.