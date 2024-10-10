Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,552 in the last 365 days.

Stigma around mental illness ruins lives

This World Mental Health Day, we want people to learn about the damaging impact of negative attitudes towards those of us living with mental illness. Flick through this image gallery to learn the truth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stigma around mental illness ruins lives

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more