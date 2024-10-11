Revealed: Winners of the 34th Annual Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards

MEED and GlobalData proudly present the winners of the 34th Annual Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards, held in Singapore on October 10, 2024.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEED and GlobalData are proud to announce the winners of the 34th Annual Private Banker International Global Wealth Awards, held in Singapore on October 10, 2024. The awards celebrated the resilience and innovation of private banks and wealth management firms worldwide, recognising their strategic initiatives in navigating economic challenges and advancing the sector.

The winners spanned across multiple categories, including Outstanding Private Bank, Most Effective Investment Offering, Best Use of Technology and Best ESG Strategy.

Additionally, the Outstanding Private Banker – Regional Player awards honoured individual leadership within key regions, acknowledging those who have made significant contributions to client service and innovation. These awards celebrated not only the bankers' contributions to wealth management but also their roles in fostering trust and innovation within their institutions.

2024 winners of PBI Global Wealth Awards: https://events.meed.com/event/pbiglobalwealthawards/#award-winners

Commenting on this year’s awards, Sonia Kerrigan, Group Commercial Director at GlobalData, said: “This year has been transformative for the wealth management industry. The winners have not only demonstrated exceptional leadership and resilience in overcoming global challenges but have also set new benchmarks for innovation and client service. Their ability to adapt, evolve and lead with purpose is shaping the future of private banking, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements on a global stage.”

The PBI Global Wealth Awards continue to highlight institutions that are shaping the future of wealth management, offering exceptional services, products and strategies across various regions.

Congratulations to all the winners and highly commended participants for their commitment to excellence and client-centric innovation.

For more information on the winners and the awards, please visit our official website here: https://events.meed.com/event/pbiglobalwealthawards/

To express interest in the 2025 edition of the Awards, kindly register here: https://www.reports.meed.com/meed-pbi-awards-2025/

