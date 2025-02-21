MEED Market Talk: Port City Colombo - The Gateway to Success in South Asia

Sri Lankan Special Economic Zone is primed for investors looking to write the next chapter in the region’s growth story.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Port City Colombo (PCC), Sri Lanka’s premier Special Economic Zone (SEZ), is set to transform the country’s economic landscape, positioning itself as a key trade and investment hub in South Asia. With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulations, PCC presents a compelling opportunity for global investors, particularly those from the Middle East, looking to capitalize on South Asia’s rapid growth.

Strategic Location and Global Connectivity

Located at the heart of South Asia, Port City Colombo offers seamless connectivity to major markets, with a five-hour flight radius covering key cities in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. This prime positioning provides access to a market of over 1.7 billion people, making it an attractive gateway for businesses looking to expand in the region.

As Sri Lanka emerges from economic challenges, it is embracing foreign direct investment (FDI) with renewed vigor. The country’s strong trade ties with the Middle East and its reputation as a top tourist destination further enhance its appeal as a dynamic investment hub.

A Visionary Master-Planned Development

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land, Port City Colombo is a meticulously designed city comprising five distinct precincts dedicated to commercial, financial, residential, lifestyle, and entertainment activities. Upon completion, it is expected to attract $15 billion in FDI, host 6.4 million square meters of built-up space, and accommodate a population of 273,000, making it a premier regional business and lifestyle destination.

Diverse Investment Opportunities

Port City Colombo presents investors with two key avenues for investment:

• Land Development Investments – Opportunities in commercial and residential real estate development.

• Business Set-up and Investments – Sectors include information technology, financial services, maritime and logistics, and trade and commerce.

Additionally, PCC boasts South Asia’s first downtown duty-free retail destination, The Mall at Port City Colombo, which opened in September 2024, and the region’s first Luxury Yacht Marina, which commenced construction in January 2025. The upcoming Business Center, a premier IT and commercial park, will be ready for tenants by Q1 2025, further solidifying PCC as a regional economic powerhouse.

Special Economic Zone Benefits

Port City Colombo operates under the Colombo Port City Special Economic Zone, offering a business-friendly regulatory framework overseen by the Colombo Port City Economic Commission. Investors benefit from:

• 25+ years of attractive tax incentives

• 100% foreign ownership of assets

• Full capital and profit repatriation

• Foreign currency transactions with no exchange controls

Middle Eastern investors, familiar with similar SEZs in Dubai and other regions, recognize the advantages of this model, making PCC a natural choice for expanding their business footprint in South Asia.

CHEC Port City Colombo: A Trusted Development Partner

Port City Colombo is developed by CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), part of the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC). With a global workforce of over 120,000 across 145 countries, CHEC brings unparalleled expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects, ensuring credibility and long-term success for investors.

“Port City Colombo is a project of regional significance in South Asia, offering investors access to a progressive regulatory environment and unmatched economic opportunities,” said Mr. Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo. “As a key trade and investment hub, PCC enables businesses to thrive in a strategically positioned, investor-friendly ecosystem.”

A Landmark Opportunity for Middle Eastern Investors

Port City Colombo offers Middle Eastern investors a unique opportunity to establish a foothold in South Asia’s thriving economy. With lower entry barriers compared to mature markets and strong long-term growth potential, PCC is an ideal destination for businesses and investors seeking expansion, diversification, and high returns.

As this landmark development progresses, Port City Colombo is set to redefine Sri Lanka’s economic future and emerge as a leading business and financial hub in the Global South. Now is the time for investors to seize this unparalleled opportunity.

