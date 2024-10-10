A powerful fusion of Guide and Big Black Tea, symbolizing change, empowerment, and unity with a vibrant color palette. Guide and Big Black Tea come together in support of early voting and community engagement, promoting unity and change. Celebrating the partnership between Guide, Big Black Tea, and Houston Justice in promoting early voting and community empowerment.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guide, a Houston-based startup, and Big Black Tea, a beloved tea brand, have joined forces to donate to Houston Justice, a local non-profit that works to promote early voting and civic engagement, particularly in underserved communities.

Houston Justice’s Project Orange focuses on increasing voter turnout by providing civic education and resources, with a particular emphasis on making voting more accessible in areas where voter participation has historically been low. The contribution from Guide and Big Black Tea aims to further support these initiatives and promote a more engaged, informed electorate.

"At Guide and Big Black Tea, we believe that empowerment starts at the community level," said Tim Salau, CExO of Guide and Co-Founder of Big Black Tea. "By supporting early voting efforts through organizations like Houston Justice, we are investing in the future of our communities and ensuring everyone has a voice in the democratic process."

In Houston, Texas, early voting for the 2024 election begins on Monday, October 21, 2024, and runs through Friday, November 1, 2024. This gives voters ample opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the official Election Day on November 5, 2024​.

This donation aligns with both Guide and Big Black Tea’s commitment to fostering positive social change through community involvement and activism. Supporting Houston Justice’s efforts to encourage early voting showcases both companies' dedication to civic responsibility and highlights their long-term focus on empowering underserved populations.

For more information on Guide, Big Black Tea, or Houston Justice’s Project Orange, visit their respective websites.

About Guide

Guide is a talent experience platform transforming how organizations onboard, engage, and develop their teams. With a focus on security, privacy, and innovation, Guide enhances talent management while driving social impact.

About Big Black Tea

Big Black Tea is a popular tea brand dedicated to well-being, creativity, and empowerment through its thoughtfully sourced products and community-driven initiatives.

About Houston Justice

Houston Justice is a local non-profit advocating for equity, criminal justice reform, and voter engagement, with Project Orange designed to increase voter turnout in underserved communities.

