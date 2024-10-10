Submit Release
Sports Bureau to bring forward start time of booking service and increase capacity at Mong-Ha Sports Centre starting from 15 October 2024

MACAU, October 10 - To further facilitate the public to use sports facilities and to promote participation in sports among residents, the Sports Bureau will extend the start time of the booking service and increase the capacity of various sports facilities at Mong-Ha Sports Centre starting from 15 October 2024.

Online booking service of sports facilities, online booking of swimming ticket and booking at the venue via networking service (except Bowling Centre) will be brought forward from from 8:30 am to 7:30 am. The updated operating hours of facilities booking service are listed as follows:

Booking Service

Operating Hours

Online

Booking of sports facility

07:30 to 24:00

Booking of swimming ticket

At the venue

Booking via networking service (Lin Fong Sports Centre, Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Vitoria Sports Centre, Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium and Olympic Sports Centre - Multi-Purpose Zone)

07:30 to 22:00

Reservation via networking service (Bowling Centre)

08:30 to 22:00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In addition, the Sports Bureau will increase the capacity of various sports facilities for each booking session at Mong-Ha Sports Centre starting from 15 October. Please refer to the following table regarding the number of participants allowed in each facility:

Mong-Ha Sports Centre Sports Facility

Number of Pax (each facility)

Table tennis

From 6 pax to 8 pax (each table)

Badminton

From 6 pax to 8 pax (each court)

Squash

From 6 pax to 8 pax (each court)

Futsal

From 20 pax to 30 pax (each court)

Basketball

From 20 pax to 30 pax (each court)

Volleyball

From 20 pax to 30 pax (each court)

Leisure Sports Area

50 pax (remains unchanged)

Users are requested to maintain the order of use, keep clean and be courteous to each other to ensure a good experience to enjoy sports exercise for all users. For more details regarding the opening of sports facilities of the Sports Bureau, please visit www.sport.gov.mo or call 2823 6363 for enquiry.

