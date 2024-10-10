Scientists highlight three ways to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals

The article is based on a workshop held at the Rudolf Agricola School for Sustainable Development, University of Groningen, in the Netherlands, with participants from various countries representing researchers and policymakers.

“Due to silo approaches, the integrated and indivisible principles of the SDGs are facing implementation challenges,” argues Dr. Prajal Pradhan, assistant professor at the University of Groningen and the lead author of this study. He continues, “Now, SDG implementation strategies must be changed. To break the silo approaches, we offer three foci at the science-policy interface to support implement the integrated and indivisible nature of SDGs .”

Nina Weitz﻿﻿, Team Leader for Global Goals and Systems at SEI and Senior Research Fellow, Henrik Carlsen﻿﻿, SEI Senior Research Fellow and Therese Bennich﻿﻿, SEI Research Fellow, co-authored the article and contributed at the international workshop.