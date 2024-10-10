Three foci at the science-policy interface for systemic Sustainable Development Goal acceleration

In the Summit of the Future, held on 22-23 September 2024, world leaders agreed to take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to achieve the SDGs. An international group of experts offers three foci at the science-policy interface to implement this agreement in Nature Communications.

The article is based on a workshop led by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, with more than 50 participants from various countries representing researchers and policymakers. One of the key challenges highlighted in the article is addressing trade-offs, such as balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability.

In addition to providing guidelines for navigating these trade-offs for creating sustainable and equitable strategies, the researchers also stress the need for collaboration and inclusivity. Successful implementation of the SDGs requires input from diverse stakeholders, including scientists, policymakers and local communities. The experts call for more inclusive decision-making processes incorporating these perspectives to create better, more sustainable outcomes.

While the 2030 deadline for the SDGs is fast approaching, the experts also offer a long-term vision, providing policymakers with insights that go beyond 2030. By planning for the challenges and opportunities that will arise after 2030, policymakers can ensure that sustainable development efforts continue in the decades to come. As a contribution to implementing agreements at the Summit of the Future, the three foci equip policymakers with new insights to accelerate SDG progress. By embracing these foci, governments worldwide can ensure a safer, more sustainable, and equitable future. The experts call for urgent, systemic action as the window to meet the 2030 goals narrows.