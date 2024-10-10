gatesolutions Takes Over Primeclass Lounge at JFK to Redefine Traveler Comfort

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 1 marked the beginning of a new partnership between TAV and gatesolutions JFK, a member of gategroup. Taking over operations from Airest, gatesolutions will now elevate the guest experience at the Primeclass Lounge in JFK Airport’s Terminal 4.The lounge, termed a “common users” lounge, is designed to welcome all travelers at Terminal 4 of JFK Airport. gatesolutions will leverage its expertise in premium culinary service, last-mile logistics, and exceptional overall service within the lounge.Operating 24/7, the Primeclass Lounge offers round-the-clock food and beverage service, including a curated selection for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Travelers can relax, refresh, and unwind in comfort in the lounge’s inviting atmosphere. The Primeclass Lounge operates with a total of 25 staff that give customers a premium lounge experience, offering guests a calm and inviting place for work, relaxation, and refreshment.“At gatesolutions, we see this partnership with TAV as an opportunity to redefine what travelers expect from airport lounges," said Greg Hughes, President North America Food Services Inc. "JFK’s Primeclass Lounge will not only offer a space to relax but will also set a new standard for curated dining experiences and exceptional service that caters to every traveler's needs. Our goal is to create a memorable stop on their journey, not just a layover.”About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit: www.gategroup.com About gatesolutionsgatesolutions is a subsidiary brand of gategroup, the global leader in airline catering. Capitalizing on gategroup’s global presence, culinary know-how and expertise managing complex operations, gatesolutions provides tailored-made catering solutions and packaged meal solutions for the food service and retail industry. On-the-ground and on-the-go, with bespoke food solutions ranging from catering services to ready-meals, they deliver unparalleled culinary experiences for all tastes and needs.

