Changes for TAFE SA Board as respected Chair retires

Release date: 10/10/24

TAFE SA Board Chair Joanne Denley is retiring from the role, following five years at the helm.

During her tenure as Board Chair, she provided guidance and vision for TAFE SA as it navigated training through the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in the Roadmap for the Future of TAFE SA and launched the 10-year TAFE SA Strategic Plan 2023-2033.

She first joined the TAFE SA board in 2012 and has been a passionate advocate of vocational education and training.

Recently, Joanne’s expertise and contributions to the vocational sector were recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 South Australian Training Awards. This coincided with TAFE SA being awarded the Large Training Provider of the Year.

Ingrid Haythorpe has been announced as the new Board Chair and will begin her tenure on October 15. Ms Haythorpe has been a member of the board since the beginning of the year and has extensive governance and executive experience. She is a former Deputy Chief Executive in Premier and Cabinet and a former Chief Executive of the Attorney General’s Department.

There are also further new board appointments for the upcoming term including:

Andrew Clarke

Helen Strickland

Sharon Gollan

Prof Susan James Relly

Nicolle Rantanen Reynolds

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Joanne Denley has brought extensive expertise and energy to her role as a TAFE SA board member and provided valuable leadership during her time as Board Chair.

She has made a significant contribution to TAFE SA over the past 12 years and leaves behind an outstanding legacy, with the organisation in a strong position to deliver on the state’s skills needs for the future.

I congratulate Ingrid Haythorpe on her appointment – Ingrid has impressive public sector and transformation expertise which will continue to benefit TAFE SA.

Attributable to TAFE SA Chief Executive David Coltman

Joanne has been an outstanding leader for TAFE SA and her significant contribution is a major reason why TAFE SA is a key contributor to the state’s skilled workforce, both now and into the future.

Ingrid has impressive public sector and transformation expertise which will continue to benefit TAFE SA and I congratulate her on her appointment.

I look forward to working with Ingrid as we work towards achieving the aspirations of TAFE SA’s ten-year Strategic Plan to deliver lifelong learning and skills development opportunities for all South Australians.

Attributable to outgoing TAFE SA Chair Joanne Denley

TAFE SA is leading the sector in the delivery of quality vocational education and training in Australia and I’ve been proud to serve on the TAFE SA board over the past 12 years and more recently to steer and oversee the organisation as Board Chair.

Over decades I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of vocational education and the positive impact it can have on students, families, employers and industries, and the broader community.

Vocational education has been and always will be a strong focus and commitment for me.