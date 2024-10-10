SA Lobster into China this year with local support package ready to kick into gear

Release date: 10/10/24

The Malinauskas Government welcomes Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement that southern rock lobster exports to China are set to resume before the end of the year, and ahead of Lunar New Year.

Today’s announcement follows a concentrated effort by the Malinauskas Government to continue its work reengaging and stabilising its relationship with China, the state’s largest trading partnership.

This has included high-level trade missions led by Premier Peter Malinauskas and Trade Minister Joe Szakacs since coming to Government.

South Australia has also seen significant inbound engagement by China, including the historic visit of Premier Li Qiang in June, and in August hosted for the first time the Australia-China High Level Dialogue.

During his visit to South Australia, Premier Li was served local lobster at Penfolds Magill Estate at the request of Premier Malinauskas.

In June a $475,000 Malinauskas Government seafood package was announced ahead of the expected lifting of trade restrictions.

The Seafood Export Growth Program includes:

Support for SA seafood exporters to attend major international trade events to meet with local buyers.

Bringing key seafood importers to South Australia for familiarisation visits.

A marketing campaign for international audiences including China and Japan.

Access to trade advisers to assist with export capability building.

Latest ABS stats show South Australian exports to China are at record highs, with $4.27 billion of local goods sold to China over the past 12 months.

South Australian seafood exports to all markets in the year to August 2024 were valued at $155.5 million.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our Government has remained on the front foot, ready to support our lobster exporters getting back into market as soon as markets opened.

That’s why we announced a nearly half a million dollar package back in June, so that support would be in place and ready to go as soon as possible.

Our total exports to China are at an all time high and that is due to the work that our Government and the Federal Labor Government have undertaken to stabilise our relationship with China.

I’ll be attending tonight’s Socceroos match versus China and will be having these conversations with Chinese businesspeople and officials.