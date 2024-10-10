Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi endorses commission’s findings on Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane traditional leadership dispute

Premier of the North West Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has certified the findings of a Commission of Inquiry into the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane traditional leadership dispute, which recommended that Mr Dikgetse Gopane be recognised as the senior traditional leader of Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane.

Premier Mokgosi held a meeting with the claimants on Wednesday, 09 October 2024 in Gopane village, Lehurutshe, where he revealed the Commission’s findings.

The Commission of Inquiry was appointed following the death of Kgosi Janjo II to determine facts and advise the Premier on the Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane traditional leadership dispute and succession claims between Mr Dikgetse Gopane, Ms Kereeditse Gopane and Mr M.G Sebogodi.

In determining facts about the dispute, the Commission investigated Dikgetse Gopane’s claim that his father was the legitimate Kgosi whose chieftainship was never disputed, and Kereeditse Gopane’s “seed raising” claim where she stated that Kgosi Janjo II took over the chieftaincy because she was still young.

The third claimant, M.G Sebogodi’s contention that his father was presented as the successor in 1966, was dismissed as it did not find expression in the current dispute.

In considering Dikgetse Gopane and Kereeditse Gopane’s versions, the Commission found out that in 1995, the then Premier issued a Letter of Designation of Kgosi Janjo II, recognising him as Kgosi and not regent.

“Having read the findings, I am inclined to favourably consider the claim of Dikgetse Gopane as a successor and senior traditional leader”, said Premier Mokgosi.

Dikgetse Gopane will be designated as the senior traditional leader for the purpose of issuance of recognition certificate in terms of Act 5 of 2005.

Premier Mokgosi further implored that the Traditional Council be reconstituted in line with relevant Acts and Customs within 60 days; that Kgosi and the Council reconstitute the Executive (Khuduthamaga); that the hereditary positions of headmen and heads of tribal authorities (Dikgotla) be confirmed before the end of 2024, and that the hierarchy of traditional leaderships of Bahurutshe Ba Ga Gopane as in 1993 General Notice, be retained.

