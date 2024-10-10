Giftex Unveils Exceptional Selection at the Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Auction

Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Auction

Giftex, India's leading gifting platform, is excited to announce its Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Auction, taking place from October 14th – 15th, 2024.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giftex, India's leading gifting platform, is excited to announce its Modern & Contemporary Indian Art Auction , taking place from October 14th – 15th, 2024. This exclusive event will feature an extraordinary collection of artworks by some of the most renowned modern and contemporary Indian artists. Art enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to acquire exceptional pieces that represent the rich legacy of Indian art.Mr. Digamber Sethi, Director of Operations at Giftex, expressed his excitement:"We are thrilled to host this significant art auction, bringing together a selection of artworks that highlight the creativity and talent of India’s leading artists. At Giftex, we continually strive to present exclusive opportunities for collectors, and this auction reflects our dedication to offering artworks of exceptional quality and cultural significance."The auction will feature a diverse range of highlights, including Lot 28, a bold and dynamic untitled work by Suryakant Lokhande, showcasing his signature high gloss oil technique that brings vibrancy and depth to his expressive forms. Lot 40 features a rare pencil on paper drawing by F.N. Souza, which captures his raw and unfiltered artistic expression, offering collectors a glimpse into the genius of one of India’s most important modern artists.Another remarkable piece is Lot 56, an abstract oil on canvas by Kishor Gundigara, whose large-scale work captivates with its interplay of color and form. The auction also includes Lot 76, a set of two untitled oil on paper works by B. Vithal, reflecting the master’s sculptural sensibility in a more intimate, painted format.Collectors will be particularly interested in Lot 131, an untitled mixed-media work by Sadanand Shirke, which blends modern materials like vinyl on stainless steel sheet to create a visually striking piece. The auction further features Lot 133, Over the Hills and Far Away by Nabibakhsh Mansoori, a dreamlike oil on canvas that transports the viewer into a tranquil, otherworldly setting.The collection also includes Lot 152, No More Hiroshimas, an oil on canvas by Arpana Caur, reflecting her powerful commentary on global peace and humanity. Lot 197 is a vibrant untitled acrylic on canvas by Prabhakar Kolte, showcasing his modernist approach with bold geometric abstraction and emotional intensity.Art lovers will also have the chance to acquire Lot 199, Contemplate, an acrylic on canvas by V G Venugopal, whose thoughtful compositions explore the human condition. Lastly, Lot 230 is Love by Sanat Kar, rendered in oil on paper, a tender and intimate portrayal of the universal theme that promises to capture the hearts of collectors.This auction offers collectors a unique opportunity to acquire works of exceptional rarity and artistic value. To view the complete catalog and participate in the auction, visit Giftex’s official website.About Giftex:With over three decades of experience, Giftex is India’s premier gifting platform, known for its curated collections and innovative approach to luxury gifting. By hosting exclusive online auctions, Giftex continues to bring rare and valuable collectibles to the discerning collector.For media inquiries, please contact:

