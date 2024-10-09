FAA’s Role in Hurricane Preparations and Response

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

When natural disasters hit, the FAA is there to help in preparations, response and recovery. The FAA works side-by-side with other federal and state agencies to ensure the safety of of nation’s airspace. With the arrival of Hurricane Milton, the FAA is working 24/7 to keep people, FAA equipment and employees safe.

The Joint Crisis Action Team at the FAA Command Center is activated and is tracking the storm to ensure a strong coordinated communication and planning effort. They help prioritize activities in the affected airspace and get the needed resources to those areas.

Once it is safe to do so, the FAA is on the ground to make sure damaged equipment and services are restored quickly to aid in a rapid response to hard hit areas. After the storm, the Command Center works with both Federal and State partners to ensure relief efforts continue safely without interruption. The FAA embeds personnel at Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) in affected states to assist with airspace coordination, ensuring the safety of flight and priority access for emergency services.

The FAA communicates directly to pilots through Temporary Flight Restrictions, Notice to Air Missions, Fly.FAA.gov, and our social media channels.

Learn more about natural disaster preparedness, view our hurricane recovery efforts webpage and watch our recent hurricanes & air travel live event.