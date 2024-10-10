Magistral Consulting Pioneers Gender Equality Initiatives Aligned with UN SDGs

Magistral Consulting Advances Gender Equality Initiatives, Aiming for 50% Female Workforce and Leadership Representation in Alignment with UN SDGs

An independent woman has independent opinions and raises childeren who become responsble citizens later. A country cant be developed without its women being independent. ” — Prabhash Choudhary

NOIDA, INDIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move that sets a benchmark for mid-sized organizations, Magistral Consulting has announced its commitment to advancing gender equality as part of its impact strategy, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Guided by the principles of Stanford Seed, the firm recognizes that while daily survival is crucial for growth, a strong commitment to social responsibility can catalyze profound community impact.With a workforce currently composed of 65% women, Magistral Consulting aims to maintain a minimum of 50% female representation at all times. This initiative comes in response to the industry’s pressing need for gender balance, particularly in leadership roles. Despite significant participation of women in the workforce, many larger competitors falter in promoting women to top management positions. Magistral Consulting is determined to break this trend.To support women in their career journeys, especially those starting families, the firm has implemented carefully crafted policies that promote work-life balance and retention. “Our commitment is not just about numbers; it’s about fostering an environment where women can thrive and lead,” said CEO Prabhash Choudhary. “We are equally dedicated to ensuring that 50% of our leadership positions are held by women, allowing us to reflect the diversity of our workforce at all levels.”Choudhary’s personal connection to this initiative runs deep. As the husband of an independent working woman and the brother of two sisters who share the same spirit, he feels a profound responsibility to influence change in a country where female workforce participation is alarmingly low. “If India hopes to become a developed nation, we must unleash the potential of 50% of our population,” he emphasized. “When women become independent, they nurture generations of responsible citizens.”Highlighting the firm’s success, Choudhary shared that of the 20 Management Trainees hired last year, 18 were women. “This decision was driven by our recognition of their exceptional skills in communication, client handling, and empathetic leadership,” he noted. “It’s heartening to see our clients resonate with this vision for a more equitable world.”Magistral Consulting invites its partners, clients, and the broader community to join in this mission, recognizing that fostering gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a pathway to unlocking innovation and sustainable growth.About Magistral Consulting: Magistral Consulting is a fast-growing mid-sized organization dedicated to providing innovative consulting solutions across various sectors. With a focus on social responsibility and sustainable development, the firm strives to create lasting positive change in communities and industries.

