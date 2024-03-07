Magistral Consulting shifts to a new multi-story office building crafted for both productivity and leisure
The new office in Noida can house 150-250 employees comfortably and boasts of amenities for employee comfort and convinience.
Magistral has been on a growth spree necissiating the move to shift to a bigger office. This is expected to improve employee confort, motivation and retention.”DELHI, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magistral Consulting is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new three-story office building, Magistral House, redefining the modern workspace experience. Boasting stunning interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, the new office is set to revolutionize the way employees work and unwind.
Located in Noida, a satellite town of the Capital city of India, Delhi, the new office features an array of recreational facilities, including a TT table and foosball table for friendly competitions, and a well-equipped gym for employees to stay fit and healthy. The spacious terrace provides the perfect setting for office parties and casual gatherings, fostering a vibrant and collaborative work culture. For the ease of commute, it is just a stone throw distance from the Sector 15, Noida, Metro Station.
"We're excited to provide our employees with a dynamic and inspiring work environment," said Prabhash Choudhary, CEO. "Our new office reflects our commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and employee well-being. Further growth in terms of new offices for Magistral is expected to come from other cities in India and countries like Vietnam, Philippines and Poland"
Designed with employee comfort and productivity in mind, the new office space combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, creating a conducive atmosphere for innovation and success.
Magistral's new office represents a significant milestone in its journey toward creating a workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction and performance.
