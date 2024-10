Senate Bill 267 Printer's Number 1954

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - provider, entity that employs or otherwise provides access to an

emergency services provider, hospital, urgent care center,

health care provider at a hospital or urgent care center or

police department, police officer or administrative or

managerial personnel of a police department shall be subject to

civil liability or criminal penalty solely by reason of

complying with the provisions of this chapter.

§ 6508. DUTY OF [HOSPITAL] HOSPITALS AND URGENT CARE CENTERS.

[A HOSPITAL SHALL INSURE] EACH HOSPITAL AND URGENT CARE

CENTER SHALL ENSURE THAT ITS OFFICERS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS AND

EMPLOYEES ARE FAMILIAR WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THIS CHAPTER,

SECTION [6315(A)(3)] 6315(A) (RELATING TO TAKING CHILD INTO

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY) AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER

63 (RELATING TO CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES) THAT RELATE TO

NEWBORN PROTECTION AND SHALL INSURE THAT THE APPROPRIATE

OFFICERS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS AND EMPLOYEES, AS THE CASE MAY

BE, RECEIVE EDUCATIONAL MATERIALS PROVIDED BY THE DEPARTMENT AS

ESTABLISHED UNDER SECTION 6509 (RELATING TO DUTIES OF

DEPARTMENT). INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS CHAPTER, SECTION

[6315(A)(3)] 6315(A) AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER

63 THAT RELATE TO NEWBORN PROTECTION AND REGULATIONS ADOPTED BY

THE DEPARTMENT SHALL BE MADE PART OF THE TRAINING AT EACH

HOSPITAL[. EACH HOSPITAL] AND URGENT CARE CENTER. EACH HOSPITAL

AND URGENT CARE CENTER SHALL ADOPT A WRITTEN POLICY IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THIS CHAPTER, SECTION [6315(A)

(3)] 6315(A) AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 63 THAT

RELATE TO NEWBORN PROTECTION.

§ 6509. Duties of department.

The department shall provide educational materials for use by

emergency services providers, entities which employ or otherwise

20230SB0267PN1954 - 8 -

