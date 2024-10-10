Unmanned aircraft activities are banned during the Macao SAR Government event

MACAU, October 10 - The Macao SAR Government will ban all unmanned aircraft activities during the Macao SAR Government event to ensure that the event will be carried out smoothly and safely.

In accordance with the powers granted to the Civil Aviation Authority in Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macao approved in the Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Authority will ban all unmanned aircraft activities within 500 meters of The Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries on the 13th of October 2024 (full day) to ensure that the event will be carried out smoothly and safely. Except the unmanned aircraft operations performed by the SAR Government, all other unmanned aircraft activities are banned on the above date and area. Anyone who violates it will be fined for MOP2,000.00 to MOP20,000.00 by the Authority.

The above notice is published in Official Gazette No. 39, Supplement of Series II, on 26th September 2024.