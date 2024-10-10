Survey: Premiums for employer-sponsored coverage rose 7% on average for second consecutive year 

The average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health coverage rose 7% in 2024 to $25,572, according to the latest KFF annual survey. It is the second consecutive year with a 7% increase. For workers who have an annual deductible for single coverage, the 2024 average is $1,787, similar to last year’s $1,735 and up 8% from 2019. The survey found that the amount workers pay toward annual premiums has increased less than 5% since 2019, which may be due to a tight labor market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.