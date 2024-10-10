Brewer Science Elevates Two Corporate Leaders to Chief Executive Role

Pictured are Sri Kommu and Dan Brewer, co-CEOs at Brewer Science.

Corporate leadership developments to drive projected growth and innovation.

ROLLA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brewer Science, Inc., a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative materials used to advance next-generation computing technologies, is elevating two senior leaders to co-chief executive. This change will enable Brewer Science to continue its journey as a company leading innovation in the technology world.

Dan Brewer, current Executive VP Corporate Resources, and Dr. Srikanth (Sri) Kommu, current Executive VP Corporate Operations, will have joint responsibility as co-CEOs for Brewer Science. Dan and Sri taking joint responsibility for the direction and operations of the company will help position Brewer Science for the future.

Dr. Terry Brewer, Founder and Chairman, will continue to be involved in the company, providing guidance to Dan and Sri.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role as co-CEO alongside Sri. With the combined strengths of our leadership, we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of growth and innovation in semiconductor materials. Our focus remains on delivering value to our customers and partners by advancing cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of the industry,” said Dan Brewer, co-CEO, at Brewer Science.

“I am thrilled to be leading the company as co-CEO with Dan at such a pivotal time in our industry. Together, we are committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence while maintaining our focus on innovation. I look forward to working closely with our talented team as we continue to push the boundaries of semiconductor materials and deliver long-term success,” said Sri Kommu, co-CEO, at Brewer Science.

Learn more about Brewer Science’s leadership team on our website.



