Brewer Science Expands Vichy Manufacturing Center to Support Semiconductor Growth

VICHY, MISSOURI, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brewer Science, a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and products for the semiconductor industry, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Vichy Manufacturing Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in supporting the exponential growth projected for the semiconductor industry in the coming decade. The expansion of the Vichy Manufacturing Center, a substantial 50% increase in footprint, will be utilized for increased advanced manufacturing capacity, as well as expanded packaging and warehousing capabilities.

Emerging resilient from the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Brewer Science demonstrated unwavering dedication in navigating supply chain disruptions and inventory complexities. Throughout the pandemic, Brewer Science remained steadfast in meeting customer demands while continuing to drive innovation. Earning Intel’s 2023 EPIC Distinguished Supplier Award stands as a testament to the company’s firm commitment to excellence and ingenuity.

For the past four decades, Brewer Science has played a pivotal role in expanding semiconductor materials innovation and manufacturing capabilities. The Vichy, MO location stands as a strategic cornerstone, boasting excellent transportation infrastructure and providing easy access to shipping routes on both coasts due to its central location. This expansion further cements Brewer Science’s role as a driving force in advancing the semiconductor industry and fostering economic growth in the U.S. Midwest and beyond.

“This expansion exemplifies our dedication to support the growth of the semiconductor industry.” states Dr. Srikanth (Sri) Kommu, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our investment in the Vichy Manufacturing Center reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and solutions to our valued customers worldwide.”

Brewer Science looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the semiconductor industry, ushering in a new era of enhanced production capabilities, innovation, and growth. You can learn more about Brewer Science, Inc. at www.brewerscience.com.