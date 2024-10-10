Federal Disaster Assistance for Connecticut Tops $6 Million

Two weeks after President Joseph R. Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Connecticut following the August 18-19, 2024 severe storm, flooding, landslides and mudslides, more than $6 million in federal assistance has been provided by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to support disaster recovery.

Homeowners and renters whose homes and property were damaged by the storm, and who still need to apply for federal assistance, have until November 19, 2024, to do so.

As of October 8, Connecticut’s recovery assistance includes:

More than $5 million in FEMA’s Individual and Households Program (IHP) grants awarded to eligible homeowners and renters in three Connecticut counties. These grants help pay for uninsured and underinsured losses and storm-related damage, including: More than $3.9 million in FEMA housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing. More than $1.1 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs—such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses. More than $1 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for homeowners and renters to help repair, rebuild or replace disaster-damaged physical property and to cover economic injury for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations.

The three Connecticut counties designated for FEMA assistance in this disaster are: Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams have been visiting storm-affected neighborhoods in the designated counties to help residents apply for FEMA assistance, identify and address immediate needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support. To date, DSA personnel have visited more than 8,803 households and 697 businesses to connect survivors with assistance.

In addition to FEMA’s $5 Million in grants and SBA’s $1 Million in loans, the National Flood Insurance Program has also helped survivors whose homes were affected by the disaster, paying more than $2.4 million in claims to policy holders for flood damage related to the storm.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) have been opened in Fairfield and New Haven counties to provide one-on-one support to survivors. At the centers, recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. A FEMA Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach Specialist will also be on site to assist survivors in preparing for future incidents. No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

The DRC in Fairfield County is located at:

Our Lady of Fatima Church

229 Danbury Road

Wilton, CT 06897

The DRC in New Haven County is located at:

Southbury Town Hall

501 Main Street S

Southbury, CT 06488

Operating Hours:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Note: Open on the holiday – Monday, October 14

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.