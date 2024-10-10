Disaster Recovery Center in Independence, Va. Will Open Oct. 10

BRISTOL, Va.– A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in Grayson County at 578 East Main Street in Independence, Va., tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 a.m.

The center is located at:

Grayson County Guynn Shopping Center 578 East Main Street Suite B Independence, VA 24348 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays

Disaster survivors can visit any DRC to receive assistance. Additional centers will be opening in the coming weeks throughout southwest Virginia.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

