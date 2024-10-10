Oglethorpe County, GA (October 9, 2024)- The GBI has arrested and charged former Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office Jailer Zachariah Smith, age 33, of Elberton, GA, with Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates and Violation of Oath of Office.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate reports from other jailers about Smith possibly having inappropriate conduct with a female inmate.

The investigation revealed that Smith did have inappropriate conduct with a female inmate and also gave her contraband early October 2024.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Oglethorpe County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.