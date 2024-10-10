PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2024 IMEE: WE CANNOT WAIT FOR 2053 TO BE RICE SUFFICIENT Senator Imee R. Marcos called out the glacial pace of irrigation development in the country during a Public Hearing of the Committee on Finance on October 9, calling the target of achieving full irrigation by 2053 unacceptable. "We cannot wait for 2053 or 30 years for full irrigation to provide rice sufficiency," she said, addressing concerns over the National Irrigation Administration's (NIA) proposed P42.57 billion 2025 budget. Marcos highlighted that much of the country's irrigable land remains untapped, jeopardizing rice production amidst climate change. Despite funds being allocated, NIA's slow spending has delayed vital irrigation projects. She urged the agency to explore foreign funding, climate change financing, and fast-track procurement to speed up progress. The senator also proposed Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Official Development Assistance (ODA) to further boost irrigation efforts, hoping these measures will push the country to achieve rice sufficiency well before 2053. IMEE: HINDI TAYO PWEDENG MAGHINTAY HANGGANG 2053 UPANG MAGKAROON NG SAPAT NA BIGAS Inihayag ni Sentor Imee R. Marcos ang kanyang pagkadismaya sa mabagal na pag-usad ng irigasyon sa isang pagdinig ng Committee on Finance ng Senado, Oktubre 9 at tinawag na hindi katanggap-tanggap ang target na kumpletong irigasyon sa 2053. "Hindi tayo pwedeng maghintay ng 2053 o 30 taon para masiguro ang sapat na suplay ng bigas," sinabi ni Marcos, kaugnay sa iminungkahing P42.57 bilyong badyet ng National Irrigation Administration (NIA) para sa taong 2025. Binigyang diin ni Marcos na malawak pa ang mga irrigable na lupain na hindi pa nagagalaw, na nagdudulot ng panganib sa produksyon ng bigas lalo na sa harap ng pabagu-bagong klima. Bagama't may pondo, mabagal ang paggasta ng NIA na nagiging sanhi ng pagkaantala sa mga proyekto sa irigasyon. Pinayuhan niyang gamitin ang pondo mula sa ibang bansa at climate change financing upang mapabilis ang mga proyektong makakatulong sa suplay ng bigas ng bansa. Iminungkahi rin ni Marcos ang pagpabilis ng procurement at ang pagsuri sa mga karagdagang opsyon gaya ng Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) at Official Development Assistance (ODA) para mapabilis ang mga inisyatiba ng NIA, upang makamit ang mga layunin bago pa sumapit ang 2053.

