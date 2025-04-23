Tennessee Department of Health Confirms Two Additional Measles Cases

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Health is confirming today two additional confirmed cases of measles in middle Tennessee. Both persons are currently recovering at home.

This brings Tennessee’s total to six confirmed cases of measles during 2025.

Both confirmed cases were cooperating with public health officials by quarantining at home because of known exposure to previously confirmed cases in Tennessee. TDH is not currently aware of additional exposures related to the newly confirmed cases. There is no evidence of sustained measles transmission in the community or state.

As an update, there is an ongoing, national measles outbreak, involving over 700 cases in 25 states, with two confirmed fatalities in the U.S.

Measles typically has a classic red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well, followed by rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease which spreads very easily through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website (tn.gov/health/cedep/reportable-diseases/measles-rubeola.html).

It is important for medical providers to consider measles and report suspected cases immediately to TDH at 615-741-7247.

