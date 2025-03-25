Tennessee Department of Health Announces Third Round of ‘Healthcare Resiliency’ Grants

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Department of Health announced the Rural Healthcare Resiliency Program, established in 2022, will grant more than $45.7 million in additional funding to improve health outcomes for rural and underserved populations across Tennessee. The third round of funding follows grant announcements in May and July 2023.

“Since day one, it’s been a top priority to reach Tennesseans in rural and underserved communities,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “The Healthcare Resiliency Program represents our state’s continued commitment to improving health outcomes in rural Tennessee, and I thank the Department of Health for its work to serve individuals and families across the state.”

A comprehensive list of the 23 RHRP grant awardees and selected projects is available on the TDH website (tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/RHRPAwardsandProjects2025.pdf).

HRP Awards – By the Numbers

• 145 applicants with 23 awards, or 1 award per 6.5 applications

• 100 percent of awarded projects reach a county designated as At-Risk or Distressed.

• 58 rural counties are represented in two or more grant awards.

• All of Tennessee’s 89 rural counties are represented in the awarded projects.

• All nine Tennessee counties designated as Distressed are represented in a least two awards.

• All 23 awarded projects touch rural counties that have completed County Health Assessments.

• Grant awards support projects devoted to preventive services, behavioral health, substance abuse services, mobile medical services, integrated care, care navigation, and transportation services.

“The interest in the Rural Health Resiliency Program was phenomenal,” Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP said. “We are inspired to see so many community partners willing to make this level of a commitment toward improving the health and well-being of most vulnerable populations.”

The RHRP’s grant awards are funded through a $50 million allocation the Tennessee General Assembly made available to TDH in the 2025 State Budget. The allocation was possible through the TennCare Shared Savings program, which allows Tennessee to reinvest its federal Medicaid savings in other state-funded healthcare initiatives.

“The resilience of our healthcare system is vital to the well-being of communities across Tennessee,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said. “These state-funded grant awards will strengthen healthcare infrastructure, providing long-term benefits that will enhance access and quality of care for years to come. I appreciate the leadership of Gov. Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly in ensuring these funds are invested wisely and effectively.”

“As Tennessee continues to grow, it is essential that our healthcare system evolves to meet increasing demands,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “These grants will help communities build more resilient healthcare solutions, ensuring citizens and families have access to the care they need to thrive now and in the future.”

TDH is evaluating additional projects to award the remaining $4.3 million in available RHRP grant funding.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.