Berlin Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3006663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 at 11:25 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Pub in Williamstown

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order

ACCUSED: Paul M. Grunwaldt

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/08/2024 at approximately 11:25 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the accused had committed a violation against the court’s orders. Grunwaldt was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2024 at 12:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.