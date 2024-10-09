Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3006663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 at 11:25 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Pub in Williamstown

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order

 

ACCUSED: Paul M. Grunwaldt                                             

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/08/2024 at approximately 11:25 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the accused had committed a violation against the court’s orders. Grunwaldt was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2024 at 12:30 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED – N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

