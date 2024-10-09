Berlin Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order
CASE#: 24A3006663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2024 at 11:25 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Pub in Williamstown
VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order
ACCUSED: Paul M. Grunwaldt
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/08/2024 at approximately 11:25 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. After an investigation, Troopers determined that the accused had committed a violation against the court’s orders. Grunwaldt was arrested without incident, processed, and released with a citation to appear at Orange County Criminal Division to answer to the charge on the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2024 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
