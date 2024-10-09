16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Barrett associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





9 October 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 30 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). This position is created by the appointment by Governor Parson of Judge Lauren D. Barrett to the position of circuit judge in Division 14 of the 16th Judicial Circuit.





Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter in Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.









For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are attached:









The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2024.





The commission will meet Monday, January 13, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, in Kansas City to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 30 of the Jackson County circuit court.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Tom Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



